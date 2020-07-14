Explore Details About Melatonin Market that is Projected to Hit 18.9% CAGR during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Melatonin, also known as N-acetyl-5-methoxy tryptamine, is a hormone that is produced by the pineal gland in animals and regulates sleep and wakefulness. Melatonin is also produced in plants where it functions as a first line of defense against oxidative stress.

The classification of Melatonin includes Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade, and the proportion of Food Grade in 2016 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Melatonin Market

In 2019, the global Melatonin market size was US$ 1005.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3422.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Melatonin Scope and Market Size

Melatonin market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Melatonin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Applications: Dietary Supplements, Medical, Others, Key Players: Natrol, Pharmavite, Nature’s Bounty, Jameison, Rexall Sundown, GNC, Xiu Zheng, Church & Dwight, By-Health, Pfizer, Solgar, Biotics Research, Now Food, CAGR 2021-2026: 18.9% Market Size 2020: USD 1005.9 million Market Size 2026: USD 3422.4 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

