Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve Market by Players, Types and Applications with In-Depth Research On Industry Size, Demands, CAGR of 3%, and Regional Forecasts to 2026

Electro hydraulic servo valve is an electrically operated valve that controls how hydraulic fluid is ported to an actuator. Servo valves are operated by transforming a changing analogue or digital input signal into a smooth set of movements in a hydraulic cylinder. Electro hydraulic servo valve are used when accurate position control is required, such as control of a primary flight control surface.

The classification of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve includes Nozzle Flapper Valve, Jet Action Valve and Dynamic Valve. Nozzle Flapper Valve with a lower cost accounts for the largest market share in 2017.

Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve is widely used in Aerospace, Steel, Power Generation, Chemical and other fields. The largest segment of Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve is aerospace, accounting for over 50% market share in 2017.

In 2019, the global Electro Hydraulic Servo Valve market size was US$ 1420.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1751.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Types: Nozzle Flapper Valve, Jet Action Valve, Dynamic Valve, Applications: Aerospace, Steel Industry, Power Industry, Chemical Industry, Others, Key Players: Moog, Bosch Rexroth, Parker, Honeywell, Eaton Vickers, Woodward, Voith, Atos, EMG, Schneider Kreuznach, AVIC, CSIC, Oilgear, Team Cooperation, Qinfeng, Star Hydraulics, YUKEN, Duplomatic, CAGR 2021-2026: 3% Market Size 2020: USD 1420.9 million Market Size 2026: USD 1751.6 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

