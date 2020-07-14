Dredging market worth expected to hit ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 to 2029

Global Dredging Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Dredging market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Dredging market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Dredging market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Dredging market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the global Dredging market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Dredging market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Dredging market over the considered assessment period.

Segmentation of the Dredging Market

Suction Dredging in Smaller Waterways to Access High Quality Mineral Reserves

Companies providing dredging services for development of ports and dockyards can consider extending their portfolio towards suction dredging for rivers and smaller waterways. Suction dredgers serve as powerful vacuum cleaners for underwater excavation, and these services are highly profitable since they can effectively unearth streambed materials, which predominantly consist of valuable resources such as gold. Smaller and warmer waterways such as country-side streams and rivers in mountainous regions have a lot of exposed bedrock, making them a profitable area for underwater mining companies. Large profits associated with extracting gold are predominantly present in streambeds of such waterways, which will unlock a new threshold for dredging behemoths in the global market.

Dredging activities are now being extended for accessing high quality mineral reserves that are economically impossible through conventional mining. With zero dewatering requirements and mine water discharge, dredging makes it suitable for accessing hydrologically complex ore deposits, which have been ignored earlier. Bearing the importance of these mineral reserves in mind, several dredging projects, such as VAMOS, are now being undertaken. This, in turn, helps to clear environmental hazards associated with flooding of mines. The crux of the matter is pooling numerous parties, academic as well as industrial, for aiding technical operations and financial feasibilities.

East Asia to Account for a Prominent Market Share

The report published by Fact.MR analyzed the global dredging market across different regions namely North America, Latin America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, owing to the growing seaborne trade, the East Asia region is found to be in a prominent position with overall market share of ~30% over the forecast period. Increasing population in developing countries such as India and China is putting pressure on governments to invest on land reclamation, which further drives the growth for the dredging market. After East Asia, regions such as South Asia and Oceania and the Middle East are expected to have high number of large cities in coastal areas, which further boost the growth of the dredging market. These regions are expected to hold ~15% and ~19% of the total dredging market share respectively. On other hand, Europe, consisting of the top 4 dredging operating companies across the globe, is expected to account for ~13% of the total dredging market share across the globe.

