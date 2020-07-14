COVID – 19 Impact on WIND POWER GENERATOR MARKET 2020 EXPECTED TO WITNESS A SUSTAINABLE GROWTH BY 2025 | TOP KEY PLAYERS: ABB, GENERAL ELECTRIC, SANY GROUP, AVANTIS ENERGY GROUP

In this report, the Global Wind Power Generator Market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025. Rise in consumption of renewable energy including wind energy is boosting the growth of the market globally. However, concerns over high investment costs are hampering the market growth.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue (million USD) of Wind Power Generator in these regions, from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Wind Power Generator market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Wind Power Generator revenue (Million USD) for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• ABB

• General Electric

• Sany Group

• AVANTIS Energy Group

• Nordex SE

On the basis of Type, this report displays the revenue (Million USD) of each Type, primarily split into

• Large Wind Turbines (Above 100-150 KW)

• Small-Scale Wind Turbines (Below 100-150 KW)

On the basis on the Deployment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major Deployment of Wind Power Generator for each Deployment, including

• Onshore

• Offshore

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Wind Power Generators Market — Industry Outlook

4 Wind Power Generators Market Type Outlook

5 Wind Power Generators Market Application Outlook

6 Wind Power Generators Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

