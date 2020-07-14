COVID – 19 Impact on MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT (MDM) MARKET 2020 TOP COMPANIES SAP, ORACLE, IBM, INFORMATICA, STIBO SYSTEMS, TIBCO SOFTWARE, RIVERSAND TECHNOLOGIES

The Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file. MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

Scope of the Report

This report focuses on the Master Data Management (MDM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• SAP

• Oracle

• IBM

• Informatica

• Stibo Systems

• TIBCO Software

• Riversand Technologies

• Orchestra Networks

• EnterWorks

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Customer Data

• Product Data

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecommunications

• Government & Health Care

• Manufacturing & Logistics

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Master Data Management (MDM) market.

Chapter 1: Describe Master Data Management (MDM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Master Data Management (MDM) Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Master Data Management (MDM) Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Master Data Management (MDM) Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Master Data Management (MDM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Master Data Management (MDM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

