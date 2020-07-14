COVID – 19 Impact on IT SPENDING IN AVIATION MARKET – REVOLUTIONARY SCOPE & TOP PLAYERS 2025 | AIRIT, ATOS, CAPGEMINI, DAMAREL SYSTEMS, LOCKHEED MARTIN

The IT SPENDING IN AVIATION MARKET refers to the activities surrounding mechanical flight and the aircraft industry. Aircraft includes fixed-wingand rotary-wing types, morphable wings, wing-less lifting bodies, as well as lighter-than-air craft such as balloons and airships.

The global IT Spending in Aviation market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Spending in Aviation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Amadeus IT Group

• Rockwell Collins

• SITA

• Ultra-Electronics Airport Systems

• AirIT

• Atos

• Capgemini

• Damarel Systems

• INFORM

• Lockheed Martin

• NEC

• …

IT Spending in Aviation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Spending in Aviation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment By Type –

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Market Segment By Application –

• Aircraft

• Airline System

• Air Traffic Management

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

