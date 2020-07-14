Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Growth, Restrain Factors Analysis, Size, Share, Trend, Opportunity Assessment and Forecasts 2027

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market report has been recently published by The Insight Partners and provides comprehensive analysis of the global industry. The companion animal diagnostics market is expected to grow owing to factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases in pet animals and increasing adoption of pets for companionship. However, increasing pet care costs and extended pet lifespan are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and others. The immunodiagnostics segment is further sub-segmented into lateral flow assays, Elisa tests, allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, and immunoassay analyzers. Whereas the clinical biochemistry is sub-segmented into clinical chemistry analysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas electrolyte analysis. The immunodiagnostics segment held a largest share of the market in 2019. However, the clinical biochemistry segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of clinical chemistry analysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas electrolyte analysis products.

Major key players covered in this report:

Zoetis Inc., IDEXX laboratories, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Virbac, Randox Laboratories Ltd, idvet, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, Heska Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, and Skyla Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Companion Animal Diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Companion Animal Diagnostics market segments and regions.

The research on the Companion Animal Diagnostics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Companion Animal Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Companion Animal Diagnostics market.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

