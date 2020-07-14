Coherent Optical Equipment Market Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025

Coherent Optical Equipment Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Coherent Optical Equipment Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Coherent Optical Equipment Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

key players in the coherent optical equipment market are Ciena Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd. and ZTE Corporation among others.Â

The coherent optical equipment market has been segmented as follows:

GlobalÂ Coherent Optical EquipmentÂ Market

By Technology

100G

200G

400G+

400G ZR

By Technology

WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer)

Modules/Chips

Test & Measurement Equipment

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Switches

Others (optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers)

By Application

Networking

Fiber-to-the-Building/Premises (FTTB/P) Optical Network

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Optical Network

Data Center

OEMs

By End-user

Service provider

Internet service provider

Telecom Service provider

Public Sector

Industries

Aviation

Energy

Railways

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & AfricaÂ Â

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

