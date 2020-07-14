Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Size, Share 2020 By Worldwide Industry Demand, Regional Overview, Trends Evaluation, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2026 with CAGR of 19.6% | Says Industry Research Biz

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/15902020

Global “Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market.

The global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market size is projected to reach USD 7734.1 million by 2026, from USD 6414 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2021-2026.

Cloud backup involves backing up of electronic data by sending a copy of the data over the proprietary or public network to a remote network server. Recovery and cloud backup play a vital role in business continuity strategy. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, and security, storage, and virtualization of the data. Cloud storage solutions provide infrastructure and application support to enterprises at a lower cost than on-premises storage solutions.

The cloud backup & recovery software market is driven by the need for companies to reduce their IT expenditure, increase in demand for cloud-based services across several industry verticals, and surge in backup requirements of enterprises. Furthermore, emergence of IaaS and on-demand cloud providers, increased adoption of smart devices and tablets, and high demand for big data and social networking present numerous opportunities for market progression.

Hybrid is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The IT & telecom segment led the market in 2017, and is expected to continue to this trend in the near future. Furthermore, North America is expected to dominate overall market during the forecast period, as it is the highest adopter of cloud storage solutions.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software industry.

The major players in the market include:

Veritas Technologies LLC

Veeam Software

Commvault

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

Broadcom

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Actifio

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Private

Public

Hybrid

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market?

What was the size of the emerging Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market?

What are the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Industry?

Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

