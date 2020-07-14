CFRP Market Size 2020 By Share, Industry Statistics, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, CAGR of 4.6%%, Global Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Investment Opportunities till 2026

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/15902025

Global “CFRP Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the CFRP industry. The report represents a basic overview of the CFRP market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the CFRP market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the CFRP market.

The global CFRP market size is projected to reach USD 14400 million by 2026, from USD 13720 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

CFRP are composite materials made through infusion of a resin and a carbon fiber reinforcement. They offer high weight savings, increased tensile strength, fatigue resistance, impact resistance and durability which make them ideal for use in diversified industrial applications. CFRP products are increasingly substituting metals in various automotive applications, primarily to reduce fuel consumption. They are used in manufacturing of tennis racquets, aerospace & automotive components, protective helmets, blades for wind turbines, molding compounds, plates for building & construction and imaging equipment structures. These materials can be used as a chemical or water purifier owing to carbon being a powerful absorbent.

CFRP products offer higher weight saving and thus a better fuel economy than the traditional materials such as steel and aluminum. Vehicle manufacturers are obliged to reduce the average energy consumption of vehicles, and this goal can be met using lightweight products. In addition, increased demands for eco-friendly and low VOCs products in vehicles enhance the need for CFRP products in automotive industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global CFRP Market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the CFRP market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the CFRP industry.

The major players in the market include:

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the CFRP market?

What was the size of the emerging CFRP market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging CFRP market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the CFRP market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global CFRP market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of CFRP market?

What are the CFRP market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global CFRP Industry?

Global CFRP Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global CFRP market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

CFRP Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global CFRP market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 CFRP Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key CFRP Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global CFRP Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Type 1

1.4.3 Type 2

1.4.4 Type 3

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global CFRP Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Application 1

1.5.3 Application 2

1.5.4 Application 3

1.5.5 Others

­1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global CFRP Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global CFRP Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global CFRP Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global CFRP, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global CFRP Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global CFRP Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global CFRP Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 CFRP Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 CFRP Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 CFRP Price by Manufacturers

3.4 CFRP Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global CFRP Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global CFRP Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global CFRP Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global CFRP Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 CFRP Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America CFRP by Country

6.1.1 North America CFRP Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America CFRP Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe CFRP by Country

7.1.1 Europe CFRP Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe CFRP Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe CFRP Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

……………………………………………….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Company Profiles 1

11.1.1 Company Profiles 1 Corporation Information

11.1.2 Company Profiles 1 Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Company Profiles 1 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Company Profiles 1 CFRP Products Offered

11.1.5 Company Profiles 1 Related Developments

11.2 Company Profiles 2

11.2.1 Company Profiles 2 Corporation Information

11.2.2 Company Profiles 2 Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Company Profiles 2 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Company Profiles 2 CFRP Products Offered

11.2.5 Company Profiles 2 Related Developments

11.3 Company Profiles 3

11.3.1 Company Profiles 3 Corporation Information

11.3.2 Company Profiles 3 Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Company Profiles 3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Company Profiles 3 CFRP Products Offered

11.3.5 Company Profiles 3 Related Developments

11.4 Company Profiles 4

11.4.1 Company Profiles 4 Corporation Information

11.4.2 Company Profiles 4 Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Company Profiles 4 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Company Profiles 4 CFRP Products Offered

11.4.5 Company Profiles 4 Related Developments

11.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.1 Company Profiles 5 Corporation Information

11.5.2 Company Profiles 5 Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Company Profiles 5 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Company Profiles 5 CFRP Products Offered

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5 Related Developments

………………………………………………………………………….

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key CFRP Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 CFRP Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued…………………………………….

