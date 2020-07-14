BOPP Synthetic Paper Market by Players, Types and Applications with In-Depth Research On Industry Size, Demands, CAGR of 5.7%, and Regional Forecasts to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

BOPP Synthetic Paper is Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene Synthetic Paper. There are two type of Synthetic Paper: BOPP and HDPE. Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.

Asia region is the largest supplier of BOPP Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 53.2% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 41.3% in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Market

In 2019, the global BOPP Synthetic Paper market size was US$ 186.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 276.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global BOPP Synthetic Paper Scope and Market Size

BOPP Synthetic Paper market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BOPP Synthetic Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: Coated Synthetic Paper, Uncoated Synthetic Paper, Applications: Label, Non-Label, Key Players: Yupo, Nan Ya Plastics, HOP Industries, American Profol, CAGR 2021-2026: 5.7% Market Size 2020: USD 186.5 million Market Size 2026: USD 276.1 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

