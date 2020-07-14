Biofuel Additives Market Size 2020 Analysis By Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast till 2026

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/15902053

Global "Biofuel Additives Market" is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Biofuel Additives market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026.

The global Biofuel Additives market size is projected to reach USD 6669.7 million by 2026, from USD 6080.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.

The rapid increase in the global population raises the demand for food and energy for improved life. Therefore, the questions arising under the “Food vs. Fuel” debate are how much arable land is available, what should be the priority, and how should the land be used, among others. There is an increased debate on the increasing prices of food due to the crops utilized for the manufacturing of biofuels. For example, in 2012, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, Chairman of Nestle, stated, “If no food was used for fuel, the prices would come down again-that is very clear.” In addition, Paul Conway, Chairman of Cargill, stated, “The bigger picture globally is increased urbanization, which leads to more food being consumed…there has also been an explosion in biofuel use and the financializing of the agricultural markets.” The increasing number of such debates has decreased the adoption of biofuels to certain extent and the biofuel producers are conducting studies on the alternate sources of biofuels. Therefore, decreasing biofuel adoption has reduced the demand for biofuel additives across the globe.

The Food vs. Fuel debate has considerably decreased the growth of the biofuel additives market. However, with increasing advancement in second-generation biofuels, the impact of this driver is expected to decrease during the forecast period.

Biofuels are produced from the conventional feedstock or lignocellulose feedstock, which can be distinguished as first and second generation fuels. The consumption of biofuels has increased across the globe owing to its eco-friendly nature. However, there are several problems associated with their use such as high fuel foaming, injector deposits & corrosions, and low oxidation stability. Biofuel additives are specialty chemicals that are added to decrease such problems. Therefore, the market for biofuel additives is directly aligned with the production of biofuels.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Biofuel Additives market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Biofuel Additives industry.

The major players in the market include:

Lubrizol

Fuel Quality Services

Chemiphase Ltd.

Clariant

Afton Chemical

E-ZOIL

Eastman

Evonik

Chevron

Biofuel Systems

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Antioxidants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Cold Flow Improvers

Detergents & Dispersants

Octane & Cetane Improvers

Dyes & Markers

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Biofuel Additives market?

What was the size of the emerging Biofuel Additives market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Biofuel Additives market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Biofuel Additives market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Biofuel Additives market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Biofuel Additives market?

What are the Biofuel Additives market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Biofuel Additives Industry?

Global Biofuel Additives Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Biofuel Additives Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Biofuel Additives market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

