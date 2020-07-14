Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Size 2020 Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Investment Opportunities, CAGR of 8.2%, Future Trends, Market Impact, Revenue, Demand and Analysis by Forecast 2026

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/15902050

Global “Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market.

The global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market size is projected to reach USD 498.4 million by 2026, from USD 457.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026.

The use of bio-based materials as food packaging materials is on a continuous rise, owing to their advantages over fossil-based plastics, such as use of renewable resources in their production and, in many cases, the biodegradability and/or compostability of the finished product, which offers an alternative to disposal in landfills. The most common bio-based plastic synthesized from bio-based monomer is polylactic acid.

PLA is an aliphatic polyester produced by the polymerization of lactic acid (2-hydroxypropionic acid). Lactic acid can be produced synthetically from hydrogen cyanide and acetaldehyde, or naturally by anaerobic fermentation by bacteria or certain fungi of carbon substrates, either pure (e.g., glucose and sucrose) or impure (e.g., starch). Bio-PLA films can hold creases or twists, a property normally lacking in plastic films. The physical properties of PLA make it an ideal candidate for replacement of fossil-based plastics in several application areas of low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Positive growth indicators in the food & beverage industry and increase in demand for food packaging for prolonged preservation drive the bio-PLA films market. Moreover, rapid adoption of these films as a synthetic plastic in agricultural applications, such as cultivation of soft fruits and vegetables, has reduced harsh environmental impacts, leading to market growth. However, high product cost in comparison with synthetic and semi-synthetic films restrains the growth. In addition, relatively low vapor barrier and mechanical properties of the product may hamper industry growth in the future.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films industry.

The major players in the market include:

NatureWorks LLC

Futerro

Tale & Lyle

Total Corbion PLA

Hiusan Biosciences

Toray Industries

Taghleef Industries

Amcor

Toyobo

Avery Dennison Corporation

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Sol-Gel

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Multilaye

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Food & Beverages

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market?

What was the size of the emerging Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market?

What are the Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Industry?

Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Bio-polylactic Acid (PLA) Films market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

