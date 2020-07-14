Auto Infotainment Market Opportunity Assessment By Top Players Forecast 2017 to 2026

A recent study published on the Global Auto Infotainment market offers an in-depth understanding of the general prospects of this market. Further, the overview of the major findings of this study together with the megatrends affecting the increase of the Auto Infotainment market is emphasized in the study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the fundamental concepts of the analysis on the Auto Infotainment industry.

According to the report, the Auto Infotainment marketplace is set to increase In a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional commerce analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. Additionally, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Auto Infotainment market are highlighted in the report.

Key players involved in the global auto infotainment market include Continental AG, HARMAN International, DENSO CORPORATION, Delphi Automotive LLP, FUJITSU TEN LIMITED and Garmin Ltd.

Automotive Grade Linux to Fuel Auto Infotainment Applications

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is accelerating auto infotainment applications, directing car makers towards connected cars. AGL collaborative project is connecting technology companies, suppliers and car makers to speed up the adoption and development of completely open software pile for connected cars. Car makers, for instance Toyota, are promoting activities associated with automotive grade Linux with a view to promote developments in auto infotainment systems. Automotive Grade Linux is planning to enhance entire software stack in the vehicle, which includes head up display, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), telematics instrument cluster as well as autonomous driving. This is expected to have a positive impact on automotive infotainment market.

Voice control – an Upcoming Development in Infotainment Systems

Carmakers have gone over the edge with respect to automation in automotive infotainment. Recent innovations and developments include voice control for infotainment systems that car makers are offering. They are turning to Google (Android Auto), Amazon and Apple (CarPlay) to provide seamless solutions. For example, Toyota has incorporated Amazon’s Alexa – a cloud based voice control model – in few of its new models. With Alexa passengers or drivers can control the movement of the car as well as infotainment systems, including selecting songs, playing movies, changing destinations, as well as control smart home devices from far afield. Such innovations are supporting the adoption of auto infotainment systems, making consumers to integrate them to their vehicles.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Reflect High Potential for Auto Infotainment

Automotive industry across the globe has taken a new turn towards introducing new developments in vehicles. Automotive sector in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region has remained strong with growing sales of passenger cars across emerging economies. Owing to high population preferring cars in countries such as China and India, it has become necessary for manufacturers to enhance their production capacities. Moreover, with ongoing innovations in cars, especially in infotainment, people are more inclined towards adopting advanced and latest systems for their vehicles. This has contributed to the sale of auto infotainment systems in APEJ, thus fuelling growth of the global market.

