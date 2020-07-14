Articulated Robot Market Size Booming Worldwide at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Articulated Robot Market" Research Report 2015-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Articulated Robot industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Articulated Robot market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Articulated Robot market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status.

An articulated robot is a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

The global revenue of Articulated Robot market was valued at 5254.52 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10939.42 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 9.60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Articulated Robot Market

In 2019, the global Articulated Robot market size was US$ 7041.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 13300 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Articulated Robot Scope and Market Size

Articulated Robot market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Articulated Robot market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Report Scope And Segmentation Table:

Types: 4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis, 6-Axis or More, Applications: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others, Key Players: FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, Kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN(TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation, CAGR 2021-2026: 9.4% Market Size 2020: USD 7041.6 million Market Size 2026: USD 13300 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Articulated Robot market growth, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Articulated Robot Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Articulated Robot Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Articulated Robot Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Articulated Robot Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Articulated Robot Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Articulated Robot Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Articulated Robot Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Articulated Robot Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

