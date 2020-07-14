Abrasive Paper Market Forecast by 2026: Expected to reach USD 2995.8 million, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Sand paper or abrasive paper is generic names used for a type of coated abrasive that consists of sheets of paper with abrasive material glued to one face. Despite the use of the names neither sand nor glass are now used in the manufacture of these products as they have been replaced by other abrasives. Sand Paper is produced in different grit sizes and is used to remove small amounts of material from surfaces, either to make them smoother (for example, in painting and wood finishing), to remove a layer of material (such as old paint), or sometimes to make the surface rougher (for example, as a preparation for gluing).

At present, the global market is dominated by Europe and China. China is the world’s largest production area. In 2016, China hold 30.19% of the global share of production. However, China’s products prices are relatively low. At the same time, China’s products are relatively low-end. High-end products are mainly occupied by manufacturers in Europe and the United States. At present, China is the world’s major exporting countries. Southeast Asia and India import Chinese products. Europe is the world’s second largest production area.

In 2019, the global Abrasive Paper market size was US$ 2238.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2995.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

Abrasive Paper market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Abrasive Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Types: Dry Abrasive Paper, Wet Abrasive Paper, Sponge Abrasive Paper, Dust Free Abrasive Paper, Applications: Wood Processing, Metal Polishing, Auto Beauty, Furniture Manufacturing, Electronic Product, Home Decoration, Shipbuilding Industry, Musical Instrument, Jewelry, Key Players: Klingspor, 3M, Mirka, Hermes, SIA, Ekamant, Nihon Kenshi, Saint-Gobain, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Carborundum Universal, Uneeda, Kovax, Dongguan Golden Sun Abrasives, Tung Jinn, Hubei Yuli, CAGR 2021-2026: 4.2% Market Size 2020: USD 2238.9 million Market Size 2026: USD 2995.8 million Historical Years: 2015-2019 Base Year: 2019

Chapter 1: Abrasive Paper Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global Abrasive Paper Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: Abrasive Paper Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2026)

Chapter 4: Abrasive Paper Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Abrasive Paper Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global Abrasive Paper Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter 7: Abrasive Paper Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

