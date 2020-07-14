A new study offers detailed examination of Polyurethane (PU) Market 2019-2026

In 2025, the market size of the Polyurethane (PU) Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyurethane (PU) .

This report studies the global market size of Polyurethane (PU) , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Polyurethane (PU) market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Polyurethane (PU) for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

segmented as follows:

Global Polyurethane Market, by Raw Material Type

Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI)

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Others (Including Polyols and HDI)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Product Type

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Elastomers

Others (Including Monomers and Resins)

Global Polyurethane Market, by End-user

Bedding & Furniture

Building & Construction

Appliances & White Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Others (Including Packaging and Sports Accessories)

Global Polyurethane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France Spain U.K. Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of raw material types and product types of polyurethane and end-users wherein polyurethane is employed

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the polyurethane market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global polyurethane market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the global polyurethane market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes Polyurethane (PU) product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyurethane (PU) from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the Polyurethane (PU) competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Polyurethane (PU) market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the Polyurethane (PU) breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts Polyurethane (PU) market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe Polyurethane (PU) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

