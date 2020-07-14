Categories
2020 Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Research Study

Orbis Research Present’s â€˜Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market’ magnify the decision making potentiality and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

This report focuses on the Global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market study

The following players are covered in this report:
KnowBe4
Cofense (PhishMe)
InfoSec Institute
Proofpoint
SANS Institute
Terranova
Inspired eLearning
Ninjio
MediaPRO
The Defence Works
Barracuda Networks
Global Learning Systems
Symantec
Cybrary
Sophos
Security Innovation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

KEYWORD Breakdown Data by Type
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

na

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points From Table of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
Chapter Five: Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: China
Chapter Nine: Japan
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
Chapter Eleven: India
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix

