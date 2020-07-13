 Smart Hospitality  Market Emerging Trends and Prospects 2027 with Leading Vendors: BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds,

Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Smart Hospitality Market By Type (Software, Services,), Hotel Type (Business Hotels, Heritage and Boutique Hotels, Resorts and Spas, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, On-Demand), Application (Hotels, Cruise, Luxury Yachts, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Smart Hospitality Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts . The Smart Hospitality market analysis report is a skilful and deep analysis of the present situation and challenges. This report focuses on the key drivers, restraints, market opportunities, threats and risks for market major players. It also makes available analysis of market size, shares, growth, segmentation, revenue projection (USD Mn), and regional study till 2025. The market research document offers a comprehensive overview of the global Smart Hospitality market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical information, and statistically supported and industry-verified market data. It also encompasses forecasts using a suitable set of predictions and distinct research methodologies. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc.,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Smart Hospitality market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Smart Hospitality market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

By Type

Software Hotel Operation Management System Staff Mobility and Workforce Management Inventory and Logistics Management Revenue Management Integrated Security System Video Surveillance System Access Control System Emergency Incident Management System Hotel Building Automation System Energy Management Platform Facility Management System Guest Service Management System Centralized Reservations Systems Room Automation and Control System Guest Experience Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Network Management System Unified Communications and Collaboration Mobile Device Management System Services Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Global Smart Hospitality Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market

Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market

Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business

Market Restraints:

High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market

Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market

Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market

Smart Hospitality market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

Chapters to deeply display the Global Smart Hospitality market.

