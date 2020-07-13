Rapid Industrialization to Boost Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Growth by 2019-2025

In 2019, the market size of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes .

This report studies the global market size of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Segment by Type, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market is segmented into

Glass FRP Pipes

Carbon FRP Pipes

Segment by Application, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market is segmented into

Construction

Oil & Gas

Industries

Water/Waste Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes Market Share Analysis

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes business, the date to enter into the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ZCL Composites

Amaintit

Future Pipe Industries

HengRun Group

China National Building Material Company

National Oilwell Varco

Ershing

Sarplast

HOBAS

Fibrex

Enduro

Flowtite

Beetle Plastics

ECC Corrosion

Augusta Fiberglass

Hanwei Energy Services

FRP SYSTEMS

Composites

Plasticon Composites

Industrial Plastic Systems

AL-FLA Plastics

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Pipes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.