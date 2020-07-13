Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market: Asia-Pacific is the Highest Revenue Contributor and is Estimated to Reach $586.1 million by 2025

Pin fin heat sink is a passive heat exchanger designed to solve complex thermal dissipation where heat loads are substantial and space is limited. Pin-fin heat sinks consist of a base and an array of embedded pins. These pin fin heat sinks are used for IGBT as increase in the processing power of electronic equipment often means that more transistors have to be deployed into tighter packages. The higher circuit densities increase the amount of heat that must be dissipated. Thus, to dissipate that heat the pin fin heat sinks are utilized for IGBT.

The factors such as increase in need for proper heat dissipation required in IGBT implanted electronic devices including power equipment and consumer electronics are fueling the growth of the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market.

In addition, companies are trying to leverage the mixture of aluminum as well as copper, generally called as hybrid pin fin heat sink to build effective heat exchange and improve the productivity and offerings. In the near future, increased adoption of pin fin heat sinks in the developing regions and development of smarter devices are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market in 2018 followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Apex Microtechnology, Aavid Thermalloy LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Comair Rotron, CUI Inc., Advanced Thermal Solutions, Kunshan Googe Metal Products Co. Ltd., Allbrass Industrial, The Brass Forging Company, and others are the key market players that occupy a significant revenue share in the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market.

Key Benefits for Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global pin fin heat sink for IGBT market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall pin fin heat sink for IGBT market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current pin fin heat sink for IGBT market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market.

The report includes the pin fin heat sink for IGBT market share of key vendors and pin fin heat sink for IGBT market trends.

Pin Fin Heat Sink for IGBT Market Key Segments:

By Material Type

Copper

Aluminum

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Apex Microtechnology

Aavid Thermalloy, LLC

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Allbrass Industrial The Brass

CUI Inc

Comair Rotron

Honeywell International Inc

Kunshan Googe Metal Products Co., Ltd.

