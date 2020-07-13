PAG Base Oil Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2028

In 2025, the market size of the PAG Base Oil Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PAG Base Oil .

This report studies the global market size of PAG Base Oil , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the PAG Base Oil market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for PAG Base Oil for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

Market: Dynamics

The PAG base oil market is envisaged to gain a whole lot of significance in the foreseeable future due to the rise of industrialization in lucrative regions such as Asia Pacific. Base oils such as PAG could find a mounting demand in industries such as power and automotive. Aggressive infrastructure development in India and China’s growing construction activities in the residential sector are forecast to be key for the growth of the market in the region. The consumption of PAG base oil could be augmented with the region’s tremendous increase in trade activities and industrial production.

Global PAG Base Oil Market: Segmentation

The international PAG base oil market is anticipated to be classified according to product, end-use sector, application, and sales channel. In terms of product, the market could be segmented into water soluble PAG oils and water insoluble PAG oils, where the latter is predicted to secure a larger share of 51.7% by the end of 2022. Annually, it could grow at a US$0.02 bn between 2017 and 2022.

On the basis of end-use sector, the international PAG base oil market is predicted to see a classification into industrial tooling and equipment, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipment, automotive, and other end-use sectors. By application, the market could be segmented into compressor lubricants, worm gear lubricants, anhydrous fire resistant hydraulic fluid, metal working fluid, and other applications. As per sales channel, the market is expected to be divided into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.

Regionally, the international PAG base oil market is foreseen to be cataloged into Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) which could be counted as a leading segment for years to come. It could rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are foretold to be among the improving regions of the market. However, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan could showcase a dwindling growth in the near future. The report also studies Latin America as a noteworthy region of the market.

Global PAG Base Oil Market: Competition

Some of the prominent players of the worldwide PAG base oil market could be Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Morris Lubricants, Petronas Lubricants International, Hornett Bros & Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Fuchs Group, I.L.C. S.r.l., and TSI Supercool.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1 describes PAG Base Oil product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of PAG Base Oil market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PAG Base Oil from 2014 – 2018.

Chapter 3 analyses the PAG Base Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global PAG Base Oil market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 showcases the PAG Base Oil breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12 depicts PAG Base Oil market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13 and 14 describe PAG Base Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, and other data sources.

