Opportunities for Biometric Sensor Market in Asia, Europe and North American Industry

Biometric sensor is a type of transducer, which transforms biometric entities such as voice, face, fingerprint, and others into an electrical signal that can be processed digitally. The system equipped with biometric sensor compares the biometrics of the user with the database of biometrics present in the system; if a match is found, only then the user gets access to the system. The introduction of biometrics in identification process has replaced the use of passcodes and PINs, which were ineffective, and the system was prone to be accessed by unauthorized users.

Biometric sensors have entered in mainstream market, and several daily use applications such as cell phone companies have initiated to provide fingerprint sensor for lock pattern. Since Apple provided fingerprint sensor in its home button in 2013, the demand for biometrics has expanded in various application and many companies have shown their interest to incorporate this feature in their devices. For instance, Google is running a new project named Abicus, which monitors speech patterns and style of typing to confirm a particular user is using the smartphone. Furthermore, MasterCard is planning to monitor heartbeat to replace the pin code for transaction of money.

The global biometric sensors market is categorized into capacitive sensors, optical sensors, thermal sensors, ultrasound sensors, and electric field sensors. Optical sensors are largely used telecommunication and medical equipment. Ultrasound, thermal, and electric field sensors find their application in distance measuring equipment, temperature monitoring devices, and electric field measuring devices, respectively. Optical sensors hold the largest number of applications as compared to other biometric sensors.

Electro-optical sensors are used whenever light needs to be converted to energy, hence, these sensors can be seen almost anywhere. Most common applications are smart phones where sensors are used to adjust screen brightness, and wearable gadgets in which these sensors are used to measure the heartbeat.

Biometric sensors are versatile in functionality; therefore, they are applicable in different segments. On the basis of application, biometric sensors market is segmented into voice scan, finger scan, hand scan, facial scan, iris scan, and vein scan, which are used in voice recognition, fingerprint-based security systems, gesture recognition, face identification, eye recognition, heart beat monitoring, and other fields, respectively. Fingerprint sensor holds the largest number of applications owing to their extensive usage in attendance monitoring and smartphones. Increase in demand for biometric fingerprint sensors in smart gadgets contributes to the growth of the overall market.

Key Benefits for Biometric Sensor Market :

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the biometric sensor market are provided

The report offers a competitive scenario of the market and elucidates on the growth trends, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the biometric sensor market

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages

Biometric Sensor Market Segments:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end users, and geography

By Type

Capacitive Sensors

Ultra Sound Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Electric Field Sensors

By Application

Voice Scan

Finger Scan

Hand Scan

Facial Scan

Iris Scan

Vein scan

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Taiwan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



