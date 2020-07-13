Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Report- Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development by 2025 | B-Temia Inc, Cadence Biomedical Inc

The research reports on Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2072076

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

B-Temia Inc.

Cadence Biomedical Inc

California State University Northridge

Flint Rehabilitation

Georgia Institute of Technology

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Imaxdi.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

KNESTEL Technologie & Elektronik GmbH

Locomotion, Inc. (Inactive)

MedTrak Holding Company LLC

Montana State University

and more…

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment pipeline products.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Single User License: US $ 4000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2072076

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Companies and Product Overview

5.1 B-Temia Inc. Company Overview

5.2 Cadence Biomedical Inc Company Overview

5.3 California State University Northridge Company Overview

5.4 Georgia Institute of Technology Company Overview

5.5 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.6 Imaxdi. Company Overview

5.7 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Company Overview

5.8 KNESTEL Technologie & Elektronik GmbH Company Overview

5.9 Locomotion, Inc. (Inactive) Company Overview

5.10 MedTrak Holding Company LLC Company Overview

5.11 Montana State University Company Overview

5.12 Nanyang Polytechnic International Pte Ltd Company Overview

5.13 Purdue University Company Overview

5.14 Rice University Company Overview

5.15 Tsinghua University Company Overview

5.16 Unique Mobility Devices LLC Company Overview

5.17 University of California Berkeley Company Overview

5.18 University of Delaware Company Overview

5.19 University of Maryland Baltimore Company Overview

5.20 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview

5.21 University of South Florida Company Overview

5.22 University of Technology Sydney Company Overview

5.23 University of Utah Company Overview

5.24 University of Wisconsin-Stout Company Overview

5.25 Veterans Health Administration Company Overview

6 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 19, 2018: Invacare names Diana S. Ferguson as board Director

6.2 Jul 10, 2018: Stryker announces organizational changes

6.3 Jul 09, 2018: ROWHEELS Introduces Affordable Next-Gen Wheelchair

6.4 Jun 22, 2018: Owens & Minor Names Timothy P. Connolly as EVP, Operations & Supply Chain-Global Solutions

6.5 Jun 17, 2018: Invacare Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors

6.6 Jun 13, 2018: Ottobock Appoints Philipp Schulte-Noelle As CFO

6.7 Jun 05, 2018: B-Temia to Showcase Keeogo at G7 Summit

6.8 Jun 04, 2018: Owens & Minor Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer, as well as a Chief Accounting Officer

6.9 May 14, 2018: Henry Ford Neurosurgeon and Epilepsy Expert Named President of National Pain Management Advocacy Group

6.10 May 11, 2018: Hill-Rom Inaugurates 100,000-Square-Foot Welch Allyn Campus Expansion

6.11 May 09, 2018: Steris Announces Financial Results For Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter And Full Year

6.12 May 08, 2018: Arjo unveils IndiGo breakthrough technology for medical bed transport

6.13 May 08, 2018: Handicare Group: Interim report January – March 2018

6.14 May 08, 2018: Merivaara Names Mrs. Leena Viljo As Group CEO

6.15 May 07, 2018: Ekso Bionics Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

6.16 May 07, 2018: Invacare Reports Results for First Quarter 2018

6.17 May 03, 2018: ReWalk Robotics Appoints Yohanan Engelhardt to its Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Audit Committee

6.18 May 03, 2018: Sarik Weber named Chief Digital Officer of Ottobock

6.19 Apr 27, 2018: Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer

6.20 Apr 27, 2018: Hill-Rom Reports Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

6.21 Apr 26, 2018: Stryker reports first quarter 2018 operating results

6.22 Mar 27, 2018: Owens & Minor Appoints Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

and more…