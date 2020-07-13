Magnetic Sensor Market Share, Size | Competitive Analysis & Trends 2026

Magnetic sensor definition is a sensor, which is used to notice disturbances as well as changes within a magnetic field such as strength, direction, and flux. There are many manufacturing companies offering magnetic sensors that are used in many applications where high dependability & cost-optimized solutions are needed. There are different types of detection sensors, which can work on some of the characteristics such as light, pressure, and temperature.

The demand for magnetic sensor in the commercial sector is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in demand for magnetic sensor in consumer electronics, growth in automotive industry, and surge in need for the adoption of magnetic sensor in medical application. However, high installation cost pose a major threat, thus hampering the market growth globally. The market for magnetic sensor in commercial sector is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The key players profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Amphenol, Honeywell International, NXP semiconductors N.V., Schneider Electric, Infineon Technologies AG, ST Microelectronics, TE Connectivity, TDK Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping magnetic sensor Market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in demand for magnetic sensor in consumer electronics

3.3.1.2. Growth in Automotive Industry

3.3.1.3. Surge in need for the adoption of magnetic sensors in medical applications

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. High installation cost

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT)

3.3.3.1. Developments in autonomous vehicle

The U.S. is the fastest adopter of technology owing to which the growth of consumer electronics device, upcoming automobile technology such as electric & hybrid vehicles, healthcare monitoring systems, and others, is high. Increase in disposable income of the people in the U.S. drives the sale of magnetic sensors in this region. In addition, growth in the semiconductor industry, paired with the rise in trends of advanced devices among industries propels the growth of the U.S. magnetic sensors market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global magnetic sensor market share along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the magnetic sensor market analysis.

The current magnetic sensor market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the magnetic sensor industry.

The report includes the magnetic sensor market trends and market share of key vendors.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type

Hall Effect Sensor

Magnetoresistive Sensor

Squid Sensor

Fluxgate Sensor

By Application

Speed Sensing

Detection

Position Sensing

Navigation

Others

By End Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



