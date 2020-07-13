Internet of Vehicle Market Dynamic Opportunity & Analysis to 2025

New Study about the Internet of Vehicle Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Internet of Vehicle market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Internet of Vehicle Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Internet of Vehicle market sustainability.

Global Internet of Vehicle Market to reach USD 655.8 billion by 2025.

Global Internet of Vehicle Market valued approximately USD 49.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Internet of Vehicle Market are rise in trends of vehicle tracking & safety and surging adoption of Internet of Things. In addition, increasing demand for GID processor is on rise due to the security of vehicle is also a major driving factor of Internet of vehicle market. The major restraining factors of Internet of Vehicle Market are high risk of data loss and inefficiency in determining the exact vehicle position. Internet of things (IoT) is a worldwide network connecting all the smarts object together. It is the way in which all things are enabled to talk with each other™s. Whenever those smart things are connected over internet are restricted to only vehicles, then it is called as Internet-of-Vehicles. With increasing urban population and rapidly expanding cities, vehicle ownership has been increasing at an exponential rate. The Internet-of-vehicle helps us to connect the nearby vehicle or the other traffic infrastructure utilizing a wireless network. Internet-of-Vehicles also provide safety to the users. It helps the user to locate the vehicle as well as ones around.

The regional analysis of Global Internet of Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increase in investment on automation and infrastructure with 43% share in 2017. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Internet of vehicle. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of vehicle tracking and safety.

The major market player included in this report are:

¢Ford Motor Company

¢Texas Instrument Inc.

¢Audi AG

¢Intel Corporation

¢SAP

¢NXP Semiconductors N.V.

¢Apple Inc.

¢Google Inc.

¢IBM Corporation

¢Cisco Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

oHardware

oSoftware

oServices

By Technology:

oWi-Fi

oBluetooth

oNFC

oCellular

oOthers

By Communication Type:

oVehicle-to-Vehicle

oVehicle-to-infrastructure

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Internet of Vehicle Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Internet of Vehicle market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Internet of Vehicle market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Internet of Vehicle Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

