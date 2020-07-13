Insect Protein Market Top Manufactures: Giants Spending Is Going To Boom

Research report on global Insect Protein market 2020 with industry primary research, secondary research, product research, size, trends and Forecast.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Insect Protein market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Insect Protein Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Insect Protein market sustainability.

Global Insect Protein Market is valued approximately at USD 99.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Insects are a rich source of protein and yield higher protein content as compared to various animals and plants. These have gained popularity as a viable food ingredient not only for animals™ feedings but also for humans and is also being used in other industries. Further, the trend of intaking instant rich-protein diet and animal-based proteins, along with increasing health awareness has led the adoption of Insect Protein across the forecast period. Also, the necessity of food security to sustain the world population has driven this market further up. For Instance: as per UN the world population will reach 9.1 billion by 2050 and to sustain this population twice as much production of food will be required. Here is where insect proteins come in as they can be produced in high quantities with little space required. A single hectare of ground (2.47 acres or 10,000 square meters) could produce 150 tons of insect protein per year. Also, with the increasing prevalence of vertical farming, the adoption & production for Insect Protein is likely to increase over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Insect Protein market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the approvals for the rearing and consumption of insects such as crickets, black soldier fly, and mealworms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Several insects are being produced in various countries such as China, Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, etc. for direct consumption.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aspire Food Group (US)

EntomoFarms (Canada)

Protifarm (Netherlands)

Jimini™s (UK)

Chapul Cricket Protein (US)

Swarm Nutrition GmbH (Germany)

AgriProtein Holdings Ltd. (South Africa)

EnviroFlight LLC (US)

Innovafeed (France)

Å¸nsect (France)

Hexafly (Ireland)

Protix (Netherlands).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food & beverages

Animal nutrition

Aquafeed

Poultry feed

Pet food

Others (exotic pets, birds, and swine)

Pharmaceutical & cosmetics

By Insect Type:

Crickets

Black soldier flies

Mealworms

Ants

Grasshoppers

Others (silkworms, beetles, and buffalo worms)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Insect Protein Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Insect Protein market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Insect Protein market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Insect Protein Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

