Injection Molding Machine Industry Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2025

An Up to Date Report on “Injection Molding Machine Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Injection Molding Machine Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Injection Molding Machine market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Injection Molding Machine Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Injection Molding Machine market sustainability.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2025.

Global Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD 16 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3 % over the forecast period 2017-2025 The growth of the market is driven by the high demand from the packaging industry, rising demand for energy saving, growing automotive industry, and advancements in injection molding technology. Based on end-use industry, the injection molding machine market has been segmented into automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others. The automotive end-use industry segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate, in terms of both, value and volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for lightweight automotive components in developed and emerging regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for injection molding machines during the forecast period, in terms of value. Rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, rising demand from the automotive industry, and high economic growth rates are the major factors for the growth of the injection molding machine market in this region. The use of injection molding machines for lower production capacities is less economical, which is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

oPlastic

oRubber

oMetal

oCeramic

By Machine Type:

oHydraulic Injection Molding Machine

oAll Electric Injection Molding Machine

oHybrid Injection Molding Machine

By Clamping Force:

o0-200 Ton-Force

o201-500 Ton-Force

oAbove 500 Ton Force

By End-Use Industry:

oAutomotive

oConsumer Goods

oPackaging

oHealthcare

oElectricals & Electronics

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Haitians International Holdings Limited, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, The Japan Steel Works Ltd, Chan Hsong Holdings Limited, Milacron Holdings Corp, Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. Kg, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd, Dongshin Hydraulic Co., Ltd and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Injection Molding Machine Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Injection Molding Machine market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Injection Molding Machine market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Injection Molding Machine Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

