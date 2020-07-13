Industrial Robotics Market 2020 Global Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2025

Recent report on “Industrial Robotics Market Size by Application, By Types, By Regional Outlook – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2025”.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Industrial Robotics market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Industrial Robotics Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Industrial Robotics market sustainability.

Global Industrial Robotics Market is valued approximately USD 44.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Industrial robots exhibit the caliber to operate within strong manufacturing arrangements and operators, releasing the need for further structural or infrastructural expenditures. Industrial runners are incorporating industrial robots amongst the technicians and facilities owing to their small manufacturing footprint, eradicating the need for a separate chamber. Automakers are implementing laser cutting operation and laser welding application at the plants with the aid of industrial robots, on grounds of better positioning accuracy and higher speed. Robotic lasers adjust the beam focal length and working angle, resulting in faster welding at two laser stitches per second. Further, Technological advancements and decreasing costs are making industrial robots more affordable to SMEs and are enabling seamless incorporation and programming. Shortage of labor and increasing manufacturing requirements is driving the need and acceptance for automation. Rising penetration of collaborative robots in various industries is another factor driving the market.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Robotics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Rapid Industrialization and Automation and High Labor Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce. A total of about 261,800 units were sold in 2017, a rise of 37% more than the global sales volume of 2015 (253,300) was reached in this region. This was the highest sales level ever recorded for the fifth year in a row.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB (Switzerland)

YASKAWA (Japan)

FANUC (Japan)

KUKA (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

DENSO (Japan)

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan)

EPSON (Japan)

DÃ¼rr (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Articulated Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Application:

Handling

Assembling

Welding

Processing

Dispensing

Others

By Industry:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Precision Engineering

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2016, 2017

Base year “ 2018

Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Robotics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Industrial Robotics market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Industrial Robotics market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Industrial Robotics Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

