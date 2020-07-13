India Mobile Phone Accessories Market Scope: Risk Analysis, Recent Changes and Developments in the Market and Forecast Report By 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “India Mobile Phone Accessories Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the India mobile phone accessories market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by distribution channel type and by price range.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The India mobile phone accessories market is segmented into product type such as earphones, cases, mobile phone stands, splitters, earphone extension cable, power banks, headsets, portable speakers, chargers and batteries. Among these segments, mobile phone cases segment is expected to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period.

The rise of the mobile phone cases segment is backed by a number of factors such as rising fashion consciousness amongst youth and increasing number of smart phone user in India. Further, rising demand for mobile phone cases, skins and covers is likely to be the major factor behind the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

India mobile phone accessories market is expected to register a 9.2% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, India mobile phone accessories market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. The market is primarily driven by a number of factors such as rising urban population, presence of strong distribution channels and growing consumer’s affordability.

The online store segment by distribution channel is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Growing preference for online shopping amongst the consumers and rising penetration of mobile phones are major factors which are estimated to drive the growth of India mobile phone accessories market during the forecast period.

Irregular electricity and power distribution infrastructure

Irregular electricity and power distribution infrastructure of India is a major factor which is fuelling the demand for power banks. Further, rising demand for battery power banks is fostering the growth of power bank segment which in turn likely to drive the growth of India mobile phone accessories market during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization

A number of factors such as rising urban population in India and growing spending of consumers on smart phones and accessories are the major drivers of India mobile phone accessories market. Further, high demand for audio devices such as speakers, earphones and other audio devices is also a major factor which is expected to fuel the growth of India mobile phone accessories market over the forecast period.

Although, availability of counterfeit products, presence of local vendors and their low offering price are anticipated to restrict the growth of India mobile phone accessories market in near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the India mobile phone accessories market which includes company profiling:

Apple Inc.,

LG Electronics Inc.,

Lenovo Group Ltd.,

Motorola Inc.,

Sony Mobile Communication Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation,

HTC Corporation,

Samsung Electronics Company Ltd.,

Micromax Informatics Ltd.,

Mi Xiaomi Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the India mobile phone accessories market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

