How Mobile Robotics are Bringing Healthcare into the Future!

Robotics technology is a combination of machine tools and computer applications used for various activities that include designing, manufacturing, and others. Use of robotics technology allows consumers to automate processes, increase productivity, enhance quality, and reduce human errors. Mobile robotics offer higher level of uptime over manual labor that leads to major productivity gains and profitability. For instance, an autonomous mobile robot can adapt to the changes in surrounding, and its application is expected to increase the efficiency in delivering the services effectively with upmost precision and without any error.

In addition, industrial robotics projects are increasing worldwide with an emphasis on end-to-end process automation. The key to industrial robots application is reducing the operations costs and preventing exposure of humans to hazardous environments.

Factors such as increase in need for safety of human life and upsurge in demand for mobile logistics from online retailers majorly drive the growth of the global market. Despite such advantages, high initial acquisition cost and challenges of working in untested environments impede the market growth. In the near future, emergence of industry 4.0 into warehousing & logistics and surge in adoption of mobile robotics in the agriculture industry are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global mobile robotics market.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market in 2018 followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Softbank Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., and Boston Dynamics, and others are the key market players that occupy a significant revenue share in the mobile robotics market.

Key Benefits for Mobile Robotics Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mobile robotics market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall mobile robotics market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global mobile robotics market.

The report includes the share of key vendors and trends.

Mobile Robotics Market Segments:

By Product

UGV

UAV

AUV

By Component

Hardware Sensors Actuators Power supply Control system

Software

Support & Service

By Application

Logistics & Warehousing

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Domestic

Entertainment

Education

Agriculture & Forestry

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

iRobot Corporation

Kuka AG

Kongsberg Maritime

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Softbank Robotics

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

