High-Temperature Gaskets Market Size : Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

The Latest Research Report on “High-Temperature Gaskets Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, High-Temperature Gaskets Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global High-Temperature Gaskets market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical High-Temperature Gaskets Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain High-Temperature Gaskets market sustainability.

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market to reach USD 31.8 billion by 2025.

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are severe leakage regulations implemented by the EPA to restrain damage to the environment, extensive applications in different end-use industries, growing consumption of PTFE gaskets, and rising need from oil & gas production-related facilities. Gasket is a compressible material or combination of materials used to provide a robust seal between two stationary parts and to compensate for the imperfection between the mating surfaces to be sealed. High temperature gaskets are used where the application temperature exceeds 700Â°C.

The regional analysis of Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries like India, China and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

oGraphite

oFluorosilicone

oFiber Glass

oCeramic

oMica

oTeflon

oSilicon

oStainless Steel & Alloy

oUHT Liquid Gasket Materials

By Product:

oMetallic

oSemi-Metallic

oNon-Metallic

oUHT Liquid Gaskets

By Design:

oSpiral Wound

oKammprofile

oDouble-jacketed

oFishbone

oOthers

By Application:

oPower Generation

oOil & Gas

oChemical Processing

oPrimary Metals

oTransportation

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Flexitallic Group, Garlock, Teadit Group, Spetech, Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc., IGS Industries, Advanced Sealing, Kommerling UK Ltd., 3M, Henkel Adhesives, National Engineering Products Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer™s requirements.

Target Audience of the High-Temperature Gaskets Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and High-Temperature Gaskets market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global High-Temperature Gaskets market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

High-Temperature Gaskets Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

