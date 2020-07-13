Healthcare Distribution Services Global Market Report – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Healthcare Distribution Services Market Latest Research Report 2020:
The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Healthcare Distribution Services market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Healthcare Distribution Services Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Healthcare Distribution Services market sustainability.
Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market is valued approximately USD 718.50 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Healthcare distribution Services market includes moving and storing pharmaceutical goods from plants to wholesalers, hospitals and patients. Also, the healthcare companies must comply with stringent public regulation as pharmaceutical products should be available in useable shapes to ensure their safety records. Further, high incidences of chronic diseases and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals has led the adoption of healthcare distribution services across the forecast period. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturing Association (PhRMA) about half of the world™s R&D in pharmaceuticals of about $75 billion are conducted in the U.S. As per the source, the biopharmaceuticals account for $1.3 trillion in economic output that represent 4% of the total U.S. economy. This total economic impact includes $558 billion in revenue from biopharmaceuticals business. However, pricing pressures impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Healthcare Distribution Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers. Also, the dominance of healthcare distribution market is witnessed due to the increasing government focus on generic drugs, incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs and expanding pharmaceutical industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Distribution Services market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
McKesson Corporation
Cardinal Health, Inc.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation
Owens & Minor, Inc.
Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.
Curascript Specialty Distribution
FFF Enterprises, Inc.
Medline Industries
Attain Med, Inc.
Dakota Drug
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
Medical Device Distribution Services
Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services
By End-user:
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2016, 2017
Base year “ 2018
Forecast period “ 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Distribution Services Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Healthcare Distribution Services market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.
Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Healthcare Distribution Services market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.
Healthcare Distribution Services Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.
Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.
