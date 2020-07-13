Healthcare BPO Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025

New Study about the Healthcare BPO Market:

The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Healthcare BPO market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical Healthcare BPO Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain Healthcare BPO market sustainability.

Global Healthcare BPO Market valued approximately USD 191.70 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Healthcare BPO Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Healthcare BPO is a process which includes the business process outsourcing of particular operational requirements to most suited third party vendors. Healthcare BPO is a solution for clients to adopt intelligent approaches that will support the organization by reducing the cost pressures and increasing the overall productivity. Healthcare BPO market provides various solutions, such as customer account setup, front end services, billing and account receivables, enrollment services, provider network services, claims services, membership services, Medicare services and pharmacy benefits management. escalating pressure on healthcare providers to lower the cost of healthcare and regulatory changes and rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in merging in healthcare BPO sector is another major factor which is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consolidation in healthcare industry is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, shortages of trained expertise, complex regulation and concerns associated with data privacy & security are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Healthcare BPO Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of regulatory scenario and pressure on healthcare institutions to reduce costs in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Healthcare BPO market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing awareness regarding various healthcare infrastructure across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Tata Consultancy Services

WNS (Holdings)

Xerox

Quintiles IMS Holdings

Omega Healthcare

Invensis Technologies

Infosys

IBM

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Accenture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Payer Services:

Claims Management

Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations

Member Management

Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA)

Provider Management

Care Management

HR Services

Billing & Accounts Management Services

By Provider Services:

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Enrolment & Strategic Planning

Patient Care

By Pharmaceutical Service:

Manufacturing Services

R&D Services

Non-clinical Services

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare BPO Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes study objectives, years considered for the research study, growth rate and Healthcare BPO market size of type and application segments, key manufacturers covered, product scope, and highlights of segmental analysis.

Executive Summary: In this section, the report focuses on analysis of macroscopic indicators, market issues, drivers, and trends, competitive landscape, CAGR of the global Healthcare BPO market, and global production. Under the global production chapter, the authors of the report have included market pricing and trends, global capacity, global production, and global revenue forecasts.

Healthcare BPO Market Size by Manufacturer: Here, the report concentrates on revenue and production shares of manufacturers for all the years of the forecast period. It also focuses on price by manufacturer and expansion plans and mergers and acquisitions of companies.

Production by Region: It shows how the revenue and production in the global market are distributed among different regions. Each regional market is extensively studied here on the basis of import and export, key players, revenue, and production.

