Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Solar Inverter Market 2018 – 2028

major players in the solar inverter market are focusing on research and development activities to improve on inverter performance and improved consumer service through tech innovations.

For example, Sungrow Power has introduced a solar inverter which make use of a single switching transistor and provide users with a an immense range of voltage levels as opposed to conventional counterparts which provide only a single voltage level even with multiple transistors.

SolarEdge has also introduced a number innovative solar inverter products where the power optimized gauges power point tracking and voltage management separately. This results in the inverter only working on converting DC to AC, which ensures operational faculty regardless of temperature or string length. In addition the company has also developed compact solar inverters for homes which have highly limited roof space.

Siemens has developed a three phase inverter which makes use of a technology to maintain fixed voltage which remains unchanged despite changes in the environment or the number of modules that are present in a string. Data from the inverter can also be monitored and accessed through the internet for an improved facet of analysis.

In addition, companies are also focusing on increasing production capacity, to meet the growing demand. For instance, Bonfiglioli has recently increased its capacity from nearly 200 MW to more than 500 MW.

Other major key players in the solar inverter market include Emerson Electric Company, Schneider Electric Co., Power-one Inc., SMA Solar Technology AG, and KACO New Energy inc. among others.

The global solar inverter market can be categorized on the basis of technology and end use. In terms of technology, solar inverters can be divided into central inverters, micro-inverters, string inverters and power optimizers. On the terms of end use solar inverters can be categorized into Industrial, commercial, residential and utility inverters.

Western Europe solar inverter market (Germany, France Italy, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe solar inverter market (Poland, Russia)

North America solar inverter market (U.S., Canada)

South America solar inverter market (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) solar inverter market (China, India, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN)

Japan solar inverter market

Africa and Middle East solar inverter market (S. Africa, N. Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA)

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

