AR VR Chip Market is Projected to Hit $7.76 billion by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2019 to 2026

Augmented and virtual reality offers a cost-effective and efficient solution for training and skill development as it replicates the real scenarios by using augmented and virtual reality enabled solutions. Augmented reality is a technology that uses the existing user’s environment and overlays the digital or virtual content or information over it. Augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world.
The growth of the AR/VR chip market is driven by rise in demand for AR/VR chip in gaming vertical, cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality-based solutions, and surge in need for the adoption of AR/VR in various applications. However, resistance to adopt the augmented and virtual reality technology and lack of investments in R&D restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancement and introduction of industry-specific solution offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
The key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, MEDIATEK Inc., Intel Corporation, Spectra 7, Advanced Microdevices Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
- This study includes the analytical depiction of the global AR/VR chip market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The market size is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact on the AR/VR chip market analysis.
- The current AR/VR chip market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the AR/VR chip industry.
- The report includes the AR/VR chip market trends and market share of key vendors.
Global AR/VR Chip Market Segmentation:
By Chip Type
- Processor ICs
- User Interface ICs
- Power Management IC
By Device Type
- Head Mounted Display
- Gesture Tracking Device
- Projector & Display Wall
- Head Up Display
- Handheld Device
By End User
- Gaming
- Entertainment & Media
- Aerospace & Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
