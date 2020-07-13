Anti-icing Coatings Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2025

Anti-icing Coatings Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Anti-icing Coatings industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Anti-icing Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Anti-icing Coatings market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Anti-icing Coatings Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Anti-icing Coatings industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Anti-icing Coatings industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Anti-icing Coatings industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Anti-icing Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Key players operating in the market are PPG Industries Inc., DowDuPont, 3M Company, NanoSonic Inc., Aerospace and Advanced Composites GmbH, NEI Corporation, Cytonix, and NeverWet LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global anti-icing coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period 2018â2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on substrate, application, and regional segments of the market. The market size and forecast for each substrate and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Substrate

Metal

Glass

Concrete

Others (including Plastic)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Aerospace

Renewable Energy

Power Utility& Telecommunication

Construction

Others (including Commercial Fishing, Marine, and Oil & Gas)

Global Anti-icing Coatings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Austria

Norway

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & AfricaÂ

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of various applications wherein anti-icing coatings are used

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the anti-icing coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global anti-icing coatings market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

The report provides Portersâ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Anti-icing Coatings market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players