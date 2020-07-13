Acrylic Fibre Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2021

This Acrylic Fibre Market report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Acrylic Fibre industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Acrylic Fibre market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

About Acrylic Fibre Industry

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Acrylic Fibre market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Important application areas of Acrylic Fibre are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Acrylic Fibre market. The market study on Global Acrylic Fibre Market 2018 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Acrylic Fibre Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Form

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method

Acid

Gel

Undyed

By Blending

Wool

Cotton

Others

By End Use

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The gel dying segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

The gel dyeing segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The staple fibre segment is likely to possess more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026

The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a disproportionately large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026.

Cotton blending segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period

The cotton blending segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. When used in blend with other materials, acrylic fibre enhances the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product; therefore, acrylic fibre increasingly finds use in blend applications.

Apparels end-use segment is estimated to create a significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026

The apparels end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Lucrative opportunities for the global acrylic fibre market lie in the APEJ region

In terms of market value, the APEJ acrylic fibre market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, while markets in Japan, U.S., and Europe are expected to register a below average CAGR. Growth in the APEJ acrylic fibre market is largely attributed to a growing use of acrylic fibre for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of the population driven textile industry in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on adopting environment friendly production processes

Some key players in the global acrylic fibre market are Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.?. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Exlan Japan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. There are various stringent environmental regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fibre and hence producers are directing their efforts to ensure compliance by adopting an environment friendly production process.

The scope of Acrylic Fibre Market report:

— Global market size, supply, demand, consumption, price, import, export, macroeconomic analysis, type and application segment information by region, including:

Global (Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa],

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

— Industry chain analysis, raw material and end users information

— Global key players’ information including SWOT analysis, company’s financial figures, Laser Marking Machine figures of each company are covered.

— Powerful market analysis tools used in the report include: Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, drivers and restraints, opportunities and threatens.

— Based year in this report is 2019; the historical data is from 2014 to 2018 and forecast year is from 2020 to 2024.

Manufacturing Analysis Acrylic Fibre Market

Manufacturing process for the Acrylic Fibre is studied in this section. It includes through analysis of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, cost of Raw Materials & Labor Cost, Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acrylic Fibre market

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Analysis of Acrylic Fibre Market

Various marketing channels like direct and indirect marketing are portrayed in Acrylic Fibre market report. Important marketing strategical data , Marketing Channel Development Trend, , Pricing Strategy, Market Positioning, Target Client Brand Strategy and Distributors/Traders List