Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025

segmented as follows:

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By End-use Application

Construction Cranes Dozers Dump Trucks Excavators Loaders Others

Agriculture Harvesters Tractors

Mining Surface Mining Machinery Underground Mining Machinery



By Technology

Cellular

Satellite

By Region

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market split by end-use application, technology, sales channel and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market.

In the final section of the report, off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of OHV telematics companies. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players.

Some market players featured in this report are:

TomTom International BV

Harman International Industries Inc.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

MiX Telematics Limited

Navman Wireless

Omnitracs LLC

Trackunit A/S

Zonar Systems Inc.

