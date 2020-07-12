New Report: Polyurethane Market : Growth factor with key drivers, industry research, regional forecast | [Bayer, BASF, Dow, Huntsman, NPU, MITSUI, Huafon, Wanhua, COATING]

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], 2020,– – The Polyurethane Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Polyurethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Polyurethane report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Polyurethane market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Polyurethane specifications, and company profiles. The Polyurethane study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Polyurethane market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Polyurethane industry over a defined period.
Key Manufacturers of Polyurethane Market include: Bayer, BASF, Dow, Huntsman, NPU, MITSUI, Huafon, Wanhua, COATING
The research covers the current market size of the [Global Polyurethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Polyurethane Foam, Polyurethane Elastomer, Other, by applications Automotive, Construction, Other in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Polyurethane market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Polyurethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Polyurethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Polyurethane in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Table of Contents
Global Polyurethane Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyurethane Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Polyurethane Foam
1.4.3 Polyurethane Elastomer
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Construction
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyurethane Production
2.1.1 Global Polyurethane Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Polyurethane Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Polyurethane Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Polyurethane Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Polyurethane Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Polyurethane Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Polyurethane Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Polyurethane Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Polyurethane Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Polyurethane Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Polyurethane Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Polyurethane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Polyurethane Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Polyurethane Production by Regions
4.1 Global Polyurethane Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Polyurethane Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Polyurethane Production
4.2.2 United States Polyurethane Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Polyurethane Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Production
4.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Polyurethane Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Polyurethane Production
4.4.2 China Polyurethane Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Polyurethane Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Polyurethane Production
4.5.2 Japan Polyurethane Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Polyurethane Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Polyurethane Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Polyurethane Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Polyurethane Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Polyurethane Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Polyurethane Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Polyurethane Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Polyurethane Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue by Type
6.3 Polyurethane Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Polyurethane Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Polyurethane Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Polyurethane Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Bayer
8.1.1 Bayer Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.1.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 BASF
8.2.1 BASF Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.2.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Dow
8.3.1 Dow Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.3.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Huntsman
8.4.1 Huntsman Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.4.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 NPU
8.5.1 NPU Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.5.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 MITSUI
8.6.1 MITSUI Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.6.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Huafon
8.7.1 Huafon Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.7.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Wanhua
8.8.1 Wanhua Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.8.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 COATING
8.9.1 COATING Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyurethane
8.9.4 Polyurethane Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Polyurethane Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Polyurethane Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Polyurethane Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Polyurethane Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Polyurethane Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Polyurethane Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Polyurethane Upstream Market
11.1.1 Polyurethane Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Polyurethane Raw Material
11.1.3 Polyurethane Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Polyurethane Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Polyurethane Distributors
11.5 Polyurethane Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
