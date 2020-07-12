Liquid Detergent Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | Church & Dwight, The Clorox Company, Unilever

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Liquid Detergent’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States)

The Clorox Company (United States)

Unilever Plc. (United Kingdom)

Procter and Gamble (United States)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (United Kingdom)

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (India)

KAO Corporation (Japan)

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India)

Zhejiang Yuanmin Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Liquid detergent is a cleansing agent that is typically employed for removing dirt & emulsifying oils from delicate fabrics, and are in liquid form. These cleaning agents comprise enzymes, builders, surfactants, bleach, soil anti-redeposition agents, corrosion inhibitors, foam regulators, fragrances, dyes, fillers & formulation aids. Stabilizers might be added to this blend to confirm the uniformity of the finished product. As compared to powder detergent, liquid detergent does not gather in the textile fibres or in the washing machine owing to the absence of hard ballast substances. Also, it is highly efficient & can be easily used in both warm as well as cold water owed to which liquid detergent is gaining popularity.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Organic Liquid Detergents, Inorganic Liquid Detergents), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Stores, Others), End-User (Household, Commercial, Industrial)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Liquid Detergents Made from Biodegradable Components

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Demand for Ultra-Concentrated Liquid Detergent

Developing Packaging Solution for Liquid Detergent

The Increasing Disposable Incomes, Especially in the Developing Regions

Challenges that Market May Face:Increasing Concerns about Environmental Sustainability

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

