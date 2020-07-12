Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market: APEJ to Witness Fastest Growth, U.S. to Remain the Largest Market | [Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin, Zibo Xinglu Chemical, Hickory, Anshun Chem, Fangda Chem, Hechuang Chem, Sanmu Group]

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], 2020,– – The Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) specifications, and company profiles. The Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market include: Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, Dow, Geo, Nippon Shokubai, MGC, Sanlian Chem, Anhui Renxin, Zibo Xinglu Chemical, Hickory, Anshun Chem, Fangda Chem, Hechuang Chem, Sanmu Group

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Purity≥93%, Purity≥97%, Purity≥99% , by applications Coatings, Reactive Resins, Adhesives, Other in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025].

Table of Contents

Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Purity≥93%

1.4.3 Purity≥97%

1.4.4 Purity≥99%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Coatings

1.5.3 Reactive Resins

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production

2.1.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production

4.2.2 United States Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production

4.3.2 Europe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production

4.4.2 China Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production

4.5.2 Japan Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue by Type

6.3 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Rayon

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.1.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Evonik

8.2.1 Evonik Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.2.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Dow

8.3.1 Dow Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.3.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Geo

8.4.1 Geo Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.4.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Nippon Shokubai

8.5.1 Nippon Shokubai Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.5.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 MGC

8.6.1 MGC Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.6.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Sanlian Chem

8.7.1 Sanlian Chem Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.7.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Anhui Renxin

8.8.1 Anhui Renxin Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.8.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Zibo Xinglu Chemical

8.9.1 Zibo Xinglu Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.9.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Hickory

8.10.1 Hickory Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA)

8.10.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Anshun Chem

8.12 Fangda Chem

8.13 Hechuang Chem

8.14 Sanmu Group

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Raw Material

11.1.3 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Distributors

11.5 Hydroxyethyl Methacrylate (HEMA) Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



