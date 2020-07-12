Floor Grinding Machine Market | Husqvarna, Xingyi Polishing, NSS, HTC Group, Linax, Bartell and More

Floor grinding machine, or floor grinder, is a purpose-built machine that are used for grinding and polishing marble, granite, concrete and any other kind of floor. Machines that grind concrete floors are usually made to handle much more stress and will have more power to drive the unit as concrete has a much higher sliding friction than marble or granite which is also worked wet, therefore with less friction. In fact some types of marble will spark when it is ground dry, causing deep damage to the marble surface.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Floor Grinding Machine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Husqvarna

*Xingyi Polishing

*NSS

*HTC Group

*Linax

*Bartell

*Xtreme Polishing Systems

*Indutrade(Scanmaskin)

*Onyx

*Blastrac

*Klindex

*EDCO

*SASE Company

*STI

*National Flooring Equipment

*Superabrasive

*Terrco

*Diamatic

*CPS

*Achilli

*Aztec

*StoneKor

*KutRite

*WerkMaster

*Levetec

*Trelawny

*ASL

*Dr Shultz

*Schwamborn

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Single and double headed grinders

*Three and four headed grinders

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Concrete

*Stone

*Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Floor Grinding Machine market.

*Chapter 1, to describe Floor Grinding Machine Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

*Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Floor Grinding Machine, with sales, revenue, and price of Floor Grinding Machine, in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Floor Grinding Machine, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

*Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

*Chapter 12, Floor Grinding Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Floor Grinding Machine sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

