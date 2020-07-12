Engine Control Modules Market | Delphi Technologies Plc, A1 Cardone, EControls, AC Delco, Holley and More

This report studies the Engine Control Modules market, Engine Control Modules, also commonly called an engine control unit (ECU), is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Engine Control Modules in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Delphi Technologies Plc

*A1 Cardone

*EControls

*AC Delco

*Holley

*Mitsubishi Electric

*Rockwell Collins

*Bosch Motorsport

*Continental

*Magneti Marelli

*Denso

*Hitachi Automotive

*DEUTZ

*Steyr Motors

*ZF ZF TRW Automotive

*Autoliv

*Takata

*Hyundai Mobis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Diesel Engine Control Modules

*Gasline Engine Control Modules

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*OEM

*Aftermarket

*Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Engine Control Modules market.

*Chapter 1, to describe Engine Control Modules Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

*Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Engine Control Modules, with sales, revenue, and price of Engine Control Modules, in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

*Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Engine Control Modules, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

*Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

*Chapter 12, Engine Control Modules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Engine Control Modules sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

