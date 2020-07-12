E-Fiberglass Market Foresight By 2025 | Key Companies-PPG Industries, Johns Manville

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘E-Fiberglass’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Owens Corning Company (United States)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

PPG Industries (United States)

Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Co., Ltd. (China)

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns (United States)

Nittobo Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Johns Manville (United States)

Nippon Electric Glass (Japan)

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Jiuding New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

E-fiberglass is generally produced using melt spinning techniques. It is a low alkali and highly electrically resistive glass with a typical nominal composition of SiO2, Al3O3, CaO+MgO, B2O3 and Na2O+K2O. It has relatively low density, non-flammable, resistant to hit and good electrical insulation. It is able to maintain strength properties over a wide range of conditions. It is the most commonly used fiber in the fiber-reinforced polymer composite industry.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers, Others), Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Beverage Industry, Chemical Industry, Others), Ingredients (Silica Sand, Limestone, Soda Ash)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Demand for Innovative Products with Improved Features

Growth Drivers in LimelightLow cost, high strength and production rates

Very good insulator of electricity

Challenges that Market May Face:Fluctuations in the raw material prices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global E-Fiberglass Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the E-Fiberglass Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the E-Fiberglass Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Purifier

Chapter 4: Presenting the E-Fiberglass Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the E-Fiberglass Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global E-Fiberglass market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global E-Fiberglass market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the E-Fiberglass market?

