Commercial Flooring Market Demand, Challenges, Innovation By Experts And Ongoing Research | QYResearch, Inc. | [Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Milliken & Company, J+J Flooring Group, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Florim USA, Lamosa, Kronospan, Crossville, Parterre]

[Los Angeles], [United States], 2020,– – The Commercial Flooring Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Commercial Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Commercial Flooring report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Commercial Flooring market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Commercial Flooring specifications, and company profiles. The Commercial Flooring study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Commercial Flooring market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Commercial Flooring industry over a defined period.
Key Manufacturers of Commercial Flooring Market include: Mohawk Group, Mannington, Armstrong, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Shaw Industries, Tarkett, LG Hausys, Milliken & Company, J+J Flooring Group, StonePeak Ceramics, Roppe, Florim USA, Lamosa, Kronospan, Crossville, Parterre
The research covers the current market size of the [Global Commercial Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT), Carpet, Hardwood and Laminate, Ceramic Tile, Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT), Carpet, Hardwood and Laminate, Ceramic Tile, by applications Education System, Medical System, Sports System, Leisure And Shopping System, Traffic System, Office System, Industrial System in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Commercial Flooring market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Commercial Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Commercial Flooring Market Insights, Forecast to 2025]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Commercial Flooring in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Table of Contents
Global Commercial Flooring Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Flooring Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
1.4.3 Carpet
1.4.4 Hardwood and Laminate
1.4.5 Ceramic Tile
1.4.6 Resilient Category (Rubber, LVT And VCT)
1.4.7 Carpet
1.4.8 Hardwood and Laminate
1.4.9 Ceramic Tile
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Education System
1.5.3 Medical System
1.5.4 Sports System
1.5.5 Leisure And Shopping System
1.5.6 Traffic System
1.5.7 Office System
1.5.8 Industrial System
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production
2.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Commercial Flooring Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Commercial Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Commercial Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Commercial Flooring Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Commercial Flooring Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Commercial Flooring Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Commercial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Commercial Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Commercial Flooring Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Commercial Flooring Production by Regions
4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Commercial Flooring Production
4.2.2 United States Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Production
4.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Commercial Flooring Production
4.4.2 China Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Commercial Flooring Production
4.5.2 Japan Commercial Flooring Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Commercial Flooring Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Commercial Flooring Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue by Type
6.3 Commercial Flooring Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Commercial Flooring Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Mohawk Group
8.1.1 Mohawk Group Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.1.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Mannington
8.2.1 Mannington Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.2.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Armstrong
8.3.1 Armstrong Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.3.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Shaw Industries
8.4.1 Shaw Industries Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.4.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Tarkett
8.5.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.5.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 LG Hausys
8.6.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.6.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Shaw Industries
8.7.1 Shaw Industries Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.7.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Tarkett
8.8.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.8.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 LG Hausys
8.9.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.9.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Milliken & Company
8.10.1 Milliken & Company Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Commercial Flooring
8.10.4 Commercial Flooring Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 J+J Flooring Group
8.12 StonePeak Ceramics
8.13 Roppe
8.14 Florim USA
8.15 Lamosa
8.16 Kronospan
8.17 Crossville
8.18 Parterre
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Commercial Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Commercial Flooring Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Commercial Flooring Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Commercial Flooring Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Commercial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Flooring Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of Commercial Flooring Upstream Market
11.1.1 Commercial Flooring Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Commercial Flooring Raw Material
11.1.3 Commercial Flooring Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 Commercial Flooring Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 Commercial Flooring Distributors
11.5 Commercial Flooring Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
