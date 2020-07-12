Brain Imaging And Neuroimaging Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2016 – 2026

The global Brain Imaging And Neuroimaging market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

key players in the imaging segment also expected to drive the overall brain imaging market. Moreover, increasing road accidents around the world is one of the key factors which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Technological advantages in the imaging techniques and availability of reimbursement programs for various types of imaging test including brain is also one of the drivers which is expected to increase the revenue of the brain imaging market. However, the high cost of the imaging technique is one of the major restraint for the growth of global brain imaging market. Furthermore, lack of awareness and absence of scanners in remote areas is also one of the restraint for brain imaging market

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: Segmentation

The global market for brain imaging or neuroimaging is classified on the basis of imaging type, end user and geography.

Based on imaging type, the global brain imaging or neuroimaging market has been segmented as follows:

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: Overview

The global brain imaging or neuroimaging market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to increasing prevalence of the neurodegenerative disorders across the world.

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: Region-wise Outlook Geographically, the global brain imaging and neuroimaging market are classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America and Western Europe is expected to dominate the overall brain imaging market, and the trend is same over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of brain cancer as well as neurodegenerative disorders. Moreover, availability of reimbursement programs in the North America region is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the third largest share of the global market followed by Eastern Europe region. Among all regions, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global brain imaging market are Varian Medical Systems,General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems. Siemens, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba medical systems, Hitachi Medical systems, Esaote SpA and Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

