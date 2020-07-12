Airborne LiDAR Market Size, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Various government agencies and commercial users have witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of airborne LiDAR globally owing to low cost drone-based imaging. The number of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has doubled in the past one year and is expected to witness notable growth in the future. Furthermore, innovations in the laser technology has reduced the cost of different airborne LiDAR products. In addition, change in demand and preference of industries has resulted in newer airborne LiDAR applications, apart from the conventional military applications.

Currently, drones have gained traction in different commercial usages as well. Therefore, increase in applications of airborne LiDAR in the commercial sector is expected to further supplement the growth of the global airborne LiDAR market. Sophistication of 3D imaging technology has fueled corridor mapping activities by the airborne LiDAR.

The market is expected to experience continued dominance from defense & aerospace compared to other industries such as mining, archaeology, and transportation & logistics. Various government agencies and commercial users are on a constant lookout for ways to replace traditional aerial photography methods such as helicopters with drones, to capture high-resolution images at a low cost. As helicopters are expensive and risky compared to drones, it has given airborne LiDAR a competitive edge over traditional aerial photography methods. The market is driven by the decline in price of drones, expansion of applications in defense & civil engineering, and rise in demand for 3D imaging.

The global airborne LiDAR market was valued at $316.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,010.5 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America is expected to account for the highest revenue in the global market throughout the forecast period (2018–2025).

The major players operating in the global airborne LiDAR market are Teledyne Technologies, Saab Group, Airborne Imaging, Leica Geosystems, Faro Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Merrick & Company, Firmatek, and Lasermap Inc.

Potential Benefits for airborne LiDAR market:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global airborne LiDAR market outlook along with current trends and future estimations to identify profitable investment opportunities

Key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market along with their impact analysis are explained

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to facilitate better business decisions for stakeholders and strengthen their supplier and buyer networks

Market estimation of geographical regions is based on the current market scenario and future trends

Airborne LiDAR Market Segmentations:

By Component

Lasers

Inertial Navigation Systems

Cameras

GPS/GNSS Receivers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

By Application

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By End User

Aerospace & Defense

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation and Logistics

Mining Industry

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



