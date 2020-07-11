Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market 2016 – 2026

The global Non-Surgical Bio-Implants market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

key players are taking efforts to develop and commercialize cost effective implants which will fulfill demand of geriatric population.

Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising geriatric population, growing concern for chronic diseases, high level of healthcare awareness, and growing disposable incomes are the major drivers for the growth of non-surgical bio-implants market. In addition, rising application areas mainly medical and aesthetic for biomaterials used in non-surgical bio-implants will accentuate the market growth. In future, technological advancement in bio-implants is expected to have a strong growth in this market. However, bio incompatibility, high treatment cost, time consuming approval processes of implants by regulatory authorities, and reimbursement issues would hinder the growth of non-surgical bio-implants market.

Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market: Segmentation

The global non-surgical bio-implants market is segmented based on types of non-surgical bio-implants, injectable biomaterials used in bio-implants.

Non-surgical bio-implants Viscoaugmentation bio-implants Viscosupplementation bio-implants

Injectable biomaterials Collagen Hyaluronan Biopolymers Hydrogels Hydroxyapatite

Alloplastic biomaterials Acrylic hydrogel



Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market: Market Overview

By non-surgical bio-implants type, viscoaugmentation and viscosupplementation are the choice of bio-implants among the relatively limited non-surgical bio-implants that are approved in the market. By Injectable biomaterials type, collagen based bio-implants holds prominent share owing to its lower cost and easy availability. Hyaluronan are also commonly used bio-implants with various applications in all areas, like surgical, orthopedic, cosmetics and medical applications.

Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America region has the largest market for non-surgical bio-implants, in terms of revenue due to large number of key players and strong healthcare infrastructure. Europe region is the second largest non-surgical bio-implants market due to technological advancement in the region. In addition, high disposable income and increase in geriatric population in developing countries like India and China, are expected to drive the growth non-surgical bio-implants market in Asia.

Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market: Key players

Key companies operational in non-surgical bio-implants market are Albiorex International, FibroGen, Inc., Kythera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moma Therapeutics, Inc., Novatex Bioengineering SA, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Fidia Farmaceutici, LCA Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Gallop Biological Products Co. Ltd., and others.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

