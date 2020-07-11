Rose Hips Extract Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2018 – 2028

Global Rose Hips Extract market study presents an in-depth scenario Which is segmented according to manufacturers, product type, applications, and areas. This segmentation will provide deep-dive analysis of the Rose Hips Extract industry for identifying the growth opportunities, development trends and factors limiting the growth of the market. This report offers forecast market information based on previous and current Rose Hips Extract industry scenarios and growth facets. All the key regions covered in Rose Hips Extract report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Rose Hips Extract market share and market outlook of each area from 2020-2027 are presented in this report. A deep study of Rose Hips Extract market dynamics can help the market aspirants in identifying the business opportunities which will lead to accumulation of revenue. This section can effectively determine the Rose Hips Extract risk and key market driving forces.

Some of the major players in the rose hips extract market include SEVOA Naturals, Navchetana Kendra, Rosbio Bulgaria Ltd., Essano, Essential Oil Labs, S.C. AGRAL PROD S.R.L, Oilixia, Granasur S.A, Ararat Food Factory, Nature's Goodness, etc. An increasing number of industrialists and organic product developers are showing keen interest in rose hips extract as the demand is increasing every year.

As an herbal dietary product and growing condiment, the demand for rose hips extract is increasing among consumers and product developers all over the world. In addition, rose hips extract is also used as an active cosmetic ingredient, which is generating additional demand. Due to the growth of the supply chain and well-defined distribution all over the world, investors in the rose hips extract market can expect higher returns in the coming years.

Rose hips extract is processed on a large scale in Asia Pacific and Europe owing to the native origin of different varieties of roses in these regions. In the Asia Pacific, rose hips extract is used as a food flavouring agent by several regional food processors. In the Middle East & Africa region, rose hips extract is imported at a large scale for the formulation of cosmetic care products. In Europe, large quantities of rose hips extract are used in cosmetics & personal care products as well as in juices, jams and jellies. For instance, in Hungary, rose hips extract is traditionally used for making fruit brandy popularly known as “palinka.” In Slovenia, rose hips extract is used as an active ingredient in the national soft drink “Cockta.” North America is the highest importer of rose hips extract where it is being used as a dietary vitamin supplement and condiment. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the global rose hips extract market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

